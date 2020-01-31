Black Lake sturgeon season begins Feb. 1

Eager for the chance to catch one of Michigan’s most unique fish?

The wait will soon be over! The lake sturgeon season on Black Lake, in Cheboygan County, begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, so make sure your license and registration are in order. Registration is required to participate in this season.

The total 2020 season allocation on Black Lake is seven lake sturgeon. However, to reduce the risk of exceeding this limit, officials will close the season when one of two scenarios occurs:

1) The sixth fish is harvested.

2) Five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.

Daily season fishing hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The season will either end at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, or when one of the above scenarios is met, at which point DNR personnel on the ice will immediately notify anglers to stop fishing for lake sturgeon.

Participating anglers must register for the season, and anglers age 17 or older must have a valid Michigan fishing license. Early registration will be held at the DNR Onaway Field Station (approximately 5 miles north of Onaway on Route 211) from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Anglers can pick up the required fishing identification flags and learn more about season logistics and lake sturgeon populations.

Anglers are highly encouraged to take part in the early registration Friday, but those unable do so may register the next day at the registration trailer at Zolner Road ending on Black Lake. Morning registration begins at 7 a.m. each day of the season.

Any angler who successfully takes a lake sturgeon must contact an on-ice DNR employee and register the fish at the Zolner Road trailer registration site on Black Lake. Registration may include an examination of the fish’s internal organs and removal of a piece of fin tissue for DNA analysis and aging.