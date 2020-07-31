CANCELLATION of the Outdoor Weekend 2020, September 11-13

A message from Woods-N-Water News

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to challenge our world, state, and local community and, unfortunately, prohibits us from producing the Woods-N-Water News Outdoor Weekend September 11-13, 2020 safely. The cancellation of this year’s event is disappointing, and we know you understand this action was deemed necessary to keep our attendees, exhibitors, staff, and community protected.

There is a silver lining in this dark cloud; our 2021 Outdoor Weekend will be tremendous, and we are confident the demand for the 2021 show will be enormous and one you will not want to miss.

Thank you for your understanding during these unprecedented times. Any questions or concerns don’t hesitate to contact our office 810-724-0254 or email wnw@pageone-inc.com

Thank you!

Randy Jorgensen, Keil Jorgensen, Tom Campbell

Outdoor Weekend Management

Page One Corp.

810-724-0254