Who ever thought?

Covid-19 forces cancellation of Woods-N-Water News Outdoor Weekend

Who ever thought? We didn’t think it would happen, but it did.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to challenge our world and, unfortunately, prohibits us from holding the Woods-N-Water News Outdoor Weekend September 11-13, 2020 safely.

The cancellation of this year’s event is disappointing, and we know you understand this action was deemed necessary to keep our attendees, exhibitors, staff, and community protected. And we understand this is a small sacrifice by comparison to the suffering of many.

There is a silver lining in this dark cloud; our lives will soon return to a lifestyle we call normal. The 2021 Outdoor Weekend will be tremendous, and we are confident the demand for the 2021 show will be enormous and one you will not want to miss.

For the past 33 years, we’ve celebrated our outdoor heritage at the Outdoor Weekend. I won’t know what to do or where to go the weekend after Labor Day?

Almost instantly, after announcing the cancellation of the Outdoor Weekend, comments began to pour in. It seems I’m not the only one who will be lost without the show. Some of those comments were inspirational, some comical, some understanding and some full of anger.

Here are a few of those comments.

****

Jason Jones sent an inspirational note concerning his son, Austin, with physical disabilities: “I can’t imagine the potential liabilities if you were to hold it. Even if people don’t agree with your decision, they should respect it. Thanks for everything you all do for sportsmen and sportswomen in our state. Your show is where we first met Ray Brown and saw an action trackchair and it changed our lives. My son has hunted 13 states, taken six different fair chase big game species, competed at National 3D tournaments with his crossbow in 10 states, won a national championship and a world championship in the physically challenged class and a World championship in the regular crossbow class. We have met people all over the country, heck Austin even spoke at a dinner between Donald Trump Jr. and Jim Shockley and flew in a private jet with Uncle Ted. The greatest thing is the kids my son been able to mentor and the lives he has changed. All because we decided to spend a Saturday at the woods-n-water show in 2012. I hope 2021 is better than ever for you.

****

Jesse Trout wrote: “Dang, our favorite show to attend. We understand and assumed it would be cancelled, but we had our hopes up that the show would go on.”

****

Joe Johnston says: “Bummer. Figured it would close but was hoping for the best. See you in 21!”

****

Mitchell Tanis had an idea for us: “Ok – chili cook off in Kroger parking lot on the 12th. Puppy tent at TSC. Turn Milnes Chevy into a food plot implement dealer for the weekend. Duck calling at the

pickle ponds. Archery shoot at Lions park. Food vendors at the school fields!!! Expand the fairgrounds!!! Social distancing at its finest!!!!”

****

William Ellwood, commented: “My family and I will miss the show. Hopefully next year will be bigger and better. Stay safe, stay healthy, see you in the Outdoors.

I’m betting the liability insurance for you if you were to hold this event would be through the roof expensive. People complaining about the event cancellation would complain even more if admission to the event was $30 or more per person because of insurance costs.”

****

Kevin Brown encouraged: “Hopefully this will be under control soon, and you can bet your sweet you know what, (lol) I’ll be there next year. Hopefully by cancelling this year won’t hurt the venue. I always renew my subscription at outdoor weekend, now I’ll have to do it by mail. Have a great day.”

****

William Wolfe Jr. wrote: “I guess the mask you are told to wear is a joke if they work would not have to cancel everything!”

****

Josh Braun cautioned: “Yup. Be afraid! Be very afraid! Over 99% survival rate! We’re all gonna die!”

****

Thank you for your understanding during these unprecedented times. Any questions or concerns don’t hesitate to contact our office 810-724-0254 or email wnw@pageone-inc.com.

See you in Imlay City September 10th, 11th and 12th for the 35th Woods-N-Water News Outdoor Weekend!